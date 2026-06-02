A 45-year-old Syrian was remanded for three days on Tuesday for reportedly kidnapping his two teenage children for six months.

The was arrested upon his arrival at Larnaca airport on Monday, where he had arrived with his 16-year-old and 17-year-old children.

According to Philenews, their mother had given consent for the 45-year-old to travel with their children from December 21 to 29, but was informed that the father had taken them to Syria instead, following which she filed a complaint with the Limassol police in January.

The man reportedly admitted he had gone to Saudia Arabia with his children on December 27 but instead of returning two days later as planned, decided to travel to Syria to show them his home country.

The 45-year-old reportedly claimed that the mother of his children had not been made aware of the change in plans, citing fear that she would disagree.

He then reportedly claimed that the return to the island had been further delayed, as he injured his foot in Syria, preventing him from travelling for approximately two months.

During their stay in Syria, the children reached out to their mother, expressing fear over their father’s behaviour and requesting that she proceed with the necessary steps to bring them back to Cyprus.

The police later contacted the father online, who reportedly claimed that he would return to Cyprus but leave his children in Syria.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.