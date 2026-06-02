Drivers involved in minor car accidents will be required to move their vehicles from the scene, with penalties reaching €3,000 and possible imprisonment for those who fail to comply, the police reiterated on Tuesday.

The amended legislation, published in the official gazette on Tuesday, aims to ease congestion caused by collisions that do not result in serious injuries.

Under the revised framework, drivers must move their vehicle off the road to the nearest suitable location to avoid obstructing traffic, provided there are no obvious physical injuries, police intervention is not required and the vehicles can be moved without towing or causing additional damage.

The legislation also requires drivers to complete a series of actions before relocating their vehicles.

These include immediately informing their insurance company, exchanging personal and insurance details with the other parties involved and taking photographs of the crash.

The photographs must show the final position of the vehicles following the collision, vehicle registration numbers, any visible damage and the surrounding area.

Drivers must also exchange the photographs and forward them to a person designated by their insurer.

Police said compliance with these requirements is mandatory and warned that failure to carry out the prescribed actions constitutes an offence.

Those convicted of failing to meet their obligations under the legislation face a fine of up to €1,000.

The law also targets individuals who attempt to influence a driver’s actions following a collision.

Any person who “incites or coerces” a driver not to move a vehicle, or not to carry out the actions required before moving it, commits an offence punishable by a fine of up to €1,000.

Once a vehicle has been removed from the scene, responsibility remains with the driver.

The legislation prohibits vehicles from being parked, abandoned or left in a manner that is dangerous or obstructive to traffic.

Where those provisions are breached, authorities are empowered to remove the vehicle and recover transportation costs.

Conviction can result in a prison sentence of up to one year, a fine of up to €3,000, or both.

The amendments were introduced to resolve cases involving minor collisions where vehicles are left stationary while drivers await assistance or complete administrative procedures.