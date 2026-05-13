Cyprus-based publisher Digital Vortex Entertainment on Wednesday announced its participation in BitSummit PUNCH, where it will present its upcoming title DREADMOOR alongside developer Dream Dock.

The event, described as Japan’s leading indie game festival, will take place on May 23–24, 2026 in Kyoto, providing a platform for the Cyprus-based publisher to engage with an international audience.

The team will showcase DREADMOOR, a dark first-person fishing adventure set in a flooded world devastated by a catastrophic event, combining exploration with narrative-driven gameplay.

The presentation will also mark the first public reveal of the game’s Japanese localisation, reflecting the developers’ efforts to connect directly with the local market.

The playable demo will feature core fishing mechanics, a full day-night cycle, and newly introduced narrative systems centred on infection and madness, offering players a deeper look into the game’s evolving storyline.

According to the developers, DREADMOOR blends atmospheric exploration with fishing-based gameplay, gradually unfolding its narrative as players progress through the environment.

The Japanese-localised build has been specifically designed to enhance accessibility and engagement for audiences attending the Kyoto event.

The game is scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2026 on PC via Steam, marking the debut title from Dream Dock.

“We’re thrilled to bring DREADMOOR to Japan and present it for the audience,” said Alexey Izotov, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Vortex Entertainment.

“We’re looking forward to meeting the community, hearing their feedback, and sharing the world we’ve been building with such passion,” he added.

Digital Vortex Entertainment is an independent publisher founded by experienced game industry professionals, with team members having contributed to major titles such as Atomic Heart, Lost Ark, and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

The company supports distinctive projects across multiple genres and platforms, positioning itself within the global indie publishing landscape.

It is part of Utmost Games, which was founded by Vladimir Nikolsky, a former chief executive of MY.GAMES.

Meanwhile, Dream Dock is an independent studio based in Kyrgyzstan, founded by three former colleagues who left senior roles at leading game companies to pursue a shared creative vision.

The studio’s team collectively brings experience from companies such as Playrix, MY.GAMES, Saber Interactive and Owlcat Games.

With a background spanning both AA and AAA projects, the studio is focused on creating original and emotionally resonant game worlds, with DREADMOOR representing its debut intellectual property.