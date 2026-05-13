La Petite Maison Limassol will celebrate four years in Limassol with a spectacular two-day celebration set to become one of the most talked-about events of the year. Over May 16-17, 2026, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, will transform into the ultimate destination for those who appreciate exceptional dining, live music and the unmistakable atmosphere of the French Riviera.

For the past four years, La Petite Maison Limassol has established itself as one of Cyprus’ most distinctive dining destinations, bringing the signature joie de vivre of the internationally renowned brand to the city. With its seaside setting, signature flavours, elegant atmosphere and LPM’s renowned service, the restaurant continues to create unforgettable experiences.

The celebrations begin on Friday, May 16, 2026 with a glamorous anniversary dinner from 6.30-10.30pm. The evening will come alive with a live performance by The Troubadours, the beloved French Riviera band travelling especially to Limassol for the LPM anniversary weekend.

Around 8pm, the sky above Parklane will light up with spectacular fireworks, creating a truly unforgettable moment.

The celebration continues on Saturday, May 17, 2026 with a special brunch from 12-3pm, filled with music, signature flavours and a festive atmosphere in a setting that blends Mediterranean luxury with the vibrant spirit of the Côte d’Azur.

A weekend filled with music, flavour, elegance and unforgettable moments — not to be missed!

For more information and reservations, call: +357 25 862222