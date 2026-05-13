British police said on Wednesday they had recovered the bodies of three women from the sea in Brighton and were working to establish how the “tragic incident” had happened.

Local media reported that multiple emergency vehicles, lifeboats and a helicopter attended the scene on the seafront on the eastern side of the city in southern England.

“This is a tragic incident and fast-moving enquiries are ongoing to confirm the identities of these three women and understand exactly what has happened,” Adam Hays, chief superintendent at Sussex Police, said in a statement.

The police said they were called at 05.45 local time (0445 GMT) over concerns about three women in the sea, and would provide further updates when available.