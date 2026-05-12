The State of Israel’s embassy in Cyprus said on Tuesday that it is concerned by what it described as attempts to portray Israeli investments and presence in Cyprus in a negative and threatening light.

Ambassador Oren Anolik said the relationship between Israel and Cyprus is based on cooperation and close ties, describing it as “a deep human connection” involving thousands of Israeli families, entrepreneurs and professionals who have chosen Cyprus as a second home.

He warned against what he described as rhetoric that “singles out a nationality or questions the legitimacy of a law-abiding community”, saying the use of terms “suggesting economic takeover or uncontrolled influence” is deeply concerning and “risks crossing into harmful stereotypes”.

Anolik said, “when political discourse uses stereotypes about foreign economic power to generate fear it becomes dangerous”, adding that such language “may echo historical narratives associated with antisemitism”.

He also said the Israeli community in Cyprus “includes families whose children attend local schools, business owners who create employment and residents who are integrated into everyday life on the island”.

He added that “describing this presence as dependency misrepresents a free and globalised market” and ignores what he described as its contribution to local development and services.

The embassy called on political leaders and public figures in Cyprus “to reject inflammatory and divisive language” and to ensure that debate remains “based on facts rather than fear”.

It said public discussion should not undermine communities that live and work on the island and urged that discourse remain within respectful and factual boundaries.

The statement comes amid ongoing public debate in Cyprus regarding Israeli linked investment activity and development projects, including the Trozena area in Limassol district where land transactions and redevelopment plans have attracted attention.

Reports have referred to proposed hospitality and agritourism developments and environmental assessments currently under consideration by authorities.

Authorities have not announced any findings of wrongdoing and planning procedures remain under standard regulatory review.

Anolik said Israel remains a “steadfast ally” of Cyprus and that both sides will continue cooperation across economic and regional areas.

He said, “bilateral ties should be defined by facts, collaboration and friendship, not by fear or exclusion”, adding that Cyprus and Israel will continue engagement across multiple sectors.