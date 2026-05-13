ECM Partners, an institutional investment platform operating across Central and Southeastern Europe, is pleased to announce its support of rising Cypriot hammer throw athlete Alexandros Ghamrawi, a member of the Cyprus National Team and one of the country’s most promising young athletes in hammer throw. The initiative is being undertaken under the patronage of Savvas A. Liasis, Chairman of ECM Partners.

Seventeen-year-old Ghamrawi has already achieved significant international recognition, ranking first in his category in Europe and third globally, including a gold medal at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) 2025 and a bronze medal at the World Gymnasiade 2024.

The sponsorship forms part of ECM’s broader ESG agenda and marks the first in a series of initiatives to be implemented throughout the year, reflecting the firm’s commitment to supporting youth, performance and long-term development within the communities in which it operates.

“It is an honour to collaborate with ECM Partners at this stage of my athletic journey,” said Ghamrawi. “ECM’s strategy for long-term value creation aligns closely with my development as an emerging high-performance athlete, and this support allows me to continue developing and representing Cyprus in major competitions.”

Through this partnership, ECM aims to contribute to the continued progress of a young athlete competing at an international level, where access to resources and consistent support are essential to development and performance.

ECM remains focused on initiatives that align with its broader values of discipline, commitment and long-term value creation, both within its investment activities and in its wider contribution to society.

“At ECM, we recognise the level of discipline and long-term commitment required to perform at the highest level,” said Liasis. “Supporting Alexandros reflects our broader approach, backing individuals and initiatives where sustained effort and the right support can lead to meaningful progress.”