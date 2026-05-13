Polling stations for Cypriot voters abroad will operate in Greece, the United Kingdom and Belgium during the May 24 parliamentary elections.

In its statement issued on Wednesday the chief returning officer’s office said polling stations would open in Athens, Thessaloniki, London and Brussels, with voting schedules varying according to location.

In Athens, voting will take place at the Cypriot embassy on Xenofontos street, while voters in Thessaloniki will cast ballots at the Second Lyceum of Thessaloniki.

In London, two polling stations will operate at the Cypriot High Commission in St James’s Square and at the Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green.

A polling station will also operate at Cyprus’ Permanent Representation to the European Union in Brussels.

Assistant chief returning officer Menelaos Vasiliou said preparations for the elections were already under way, with approximately 6,500 people expected to be involved in the process, adding that the overall cost of the electoral process was estimated at around €6 million.

Polling stations in Athens and Thessaloniki will operate from 7am until 6pm with a one-hour break at midday.

In London, voting will run from 8am until 4pm with a shorter midday break, while polling in Brussels will take place from 8am until 5pm.