An under-construction apartment building in the Apostolos Andreas estate in Latsi–Yeri has been presented as Cyprus’ first “passive” residential project at an international conference in Germany, it was announced on Wednesday.

The project was presented at the 28th International Passive House Conference in Essen, organised by the Passive House Institute, a key forum on energy-efficient construction.

The interior ministry noted that the conference gathers experts, engineers and policymakers to discuss advancements in low-energy building design and sustainable practices.

This year’s event showcased new technologies, design methods and policy tools for achieving near-zero energy consumption in buildings, along with international case studies.

The Latsi–Yeri apartment building, part of Cyprus’ “ktiZO” government housing scheme, was highlighted as the first residential building in Cyprus to meet passive house certification standards.

The project aims to significantly cut energy consumption through advanced insulation, airtight construction, and energy-efficient systems, aligning with European sustainability targets.

Contractor Milo Ilic, owner of Passive House Ltd, presented the project, discussing its technical challenges and design features.

Officials from the Department of Town Planning and Housing attended, engaging in sessions on international best practices in passive construction.

The interior ministry stated that this participation shows Cyprus’s commitment to sustainable housing and energy-efficient standards in future developments.