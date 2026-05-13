Farmers hit by foot and mouth disease will receive compensation worth €35.6 million, the cabinet decided on Wednesday.

President Nikos Christodoulides said the compensation was up to 200 per cent higher than what is given in EU countries, which he attributed to the government’s “responsible fiscal policy”.

Commenting on the dissatisfaction of farmers because he had not met with them, Christodoulides said there was only one government and that they met with the agriculture minister on Tuesday.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou said five measures would be implemented to support the farmers, as decided by the special advisory committee, in which agricultural organisations and farmers were also participating.

These five measures are the immediate payment of compensation for the animals culled, up to 12 months income for those who wish to reactivate their farms, restructuring farms with high genetic value animals, covering the cost of feeding for the time farm animals will not be contributing to farmers’ income, and appointing a state officer for each farmer to provide any assistance necessary.

“Based on their decisions and according to the methodology developed by the Agricultural Research Institute, as well as support provided by the agriculture department and veterinary services, the cabinet approved the five measures,” Panayiotou said.

Payments begin immediately and will increase over the coming days to cover all eligible farmers.

“The aim is to complete the payments in May,” Panayiotou said.

The funds for this compensation come from the EU and national coffers.

Compensation for animals culled has been set at €47 to €420 for each sheep or goat, €150 to €2,500 for each cow and €35 to €5,000 for each pig. Panayiotou said these amounts were higher than the average paid in the EU.

The compensation for each animal was determined taking into account the age, gender, genetics and other factors.

Regarding loss of income, Panayiotou said it reflected the true needs of the farmers, including labour, social insurance and other expenditure and obligations.

All decisions, Panayiotou said, had been taken in collaboration with the farmers and that on Monday the compensation would be explained to newly-formed Voice of the Farmers.

“According to statements by the agricultural organisations, these amounts are fair and everyone’s emphasis is being placed on reactivation,” she added.

Farmers with over 50 animals who have already received an advance on the compensation will be paid the rest of the money agreed.