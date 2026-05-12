President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday that developments in the Cyprus problem could lead to a concrete settlement plan before the end of 2026, revealing that a new United Nations initiative is already under way.

In an interview with Alpha TV, Christodoulides described an intensified diplomatic effort taking place behind closed doors and said the coming months could prove decisive for negotiations.

“I see developments because the secretary-general has undertaken a new initiative,” he said.

“This may lead us to something very specific, and we will be called upon to make decisions.”

The president remarked that the process could eventually produce a settlement framework before the conclusion of Guterres’ term later this year.

“We may be close to developments that will lead to a solution plan,” he said.

Christodoulides linked the latest movement directly to the recent meeting between Antonio Guterres and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, suggesting the discussions marked a turning point in efforts to revive negotiations after years of impasse.

“No one can doubt that the key lies with Turkey,” he said, adding that the UN initiative began after the secretary-general’s talks with the Turkish president.

While avoiding any direct assessment of Ankara’s position, he indicated that diplomatic contacts were continuing away from public scrutiny.

“I have not met with Mr Erdogan, but I can confirm meetings are under way away from the spotlight on the basis of this initiative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations,” he said.

Christodoulides said the next expanded informal conference on Cyprus is expected during the summer and described it as potentially decisive for the future of the process.

“The goal of the UN secretary-general is to see movement on the Cyprus issue before the end of his term and I fully share and support this goal”, he affirmed.

He stressed that he remains committed to a bizonal bicommunal federation and rejected any prospect of a two-state arrangement.

“We will do everything possible to achieve a positive outcome on the basis of the bizonal bicommunal federation,” he said, adding that the UN mandate on the Cyprus issue remains clear.

The president also said guarantor powers were involved in the effort and pointed to a growing European role in the diplomatic process.

“The European Union has an important role to play and has expressed this interest,” he said.

Christodoulides further confirmed that European commission president Ursula von der Leyen is considering candidates for a possible European envoy on Cyprus and said announcements are expected soon.

He added that UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin is expected to return to Cyprus in early June as preparations intensify ahead of the next stage of talks.