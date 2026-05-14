Mall of Cyprus welcomed the new fashion season with a spectacular Fashion Show held on May 6, 2026, transforming the Mall’s underground parking into a contemporary lifestyle venue filled with fashion, music, glamour and elevated experiences.

Dedicated to fashion-forward living and modern style culture, the event showcased the latest Spring/Summer Collections from Mall of Cyprus stores through an immersive catwalk experience that highlighted the season’s biggest trends — from statement silhouettes and bold colours to effortless summer elegance and contemporary styling.

The evening unfolded into a vibrant celebration of fashion, style and contemporary lifestyle, where the energy of the runway blended seamlessly with music, premium hospitality and immersive brand experiences. From the striking catwalk moments to the sophisticated ambiance of the venue, every detail was carefully curated to reflect the modern, fashion-forward identity of Mall of Cyprus and create an atmosphere that felt both elevated and effortlessly dynamic.

Beyond the runway, guests enjoyed a curated social experience enhanced by premium collaborations and signature hospitality moments throughout the evening. Belvedere Vodka elevated the night with signature cocktails, while Nespresso offered a sophisticated coffee experience that perfectly complemented the event’s refined atmosphere.

The culinary side of the event also played a central role, with guests enjoying food, desserts and treats from some of the Mall’s most loved dining brands, including TGI Fridays, Paul, Ocean Basket, Wagamama, McDonald’s, Goody’s Burger House, Mailo’s The Pasta Project, Taco Bell, Yogartist, Overoll and Rifai, adding an authentic lifestyle and social element to the overall experience.

Adding even more glamour to the evening were exclusive showcases by Swarovski and Kérastase Paris, while the beauty looks of the models were completed with professional make-up by Beauty Line and hairstyling by L’Oréal Professionnel. Premium vehicles displayed by Pilakoutas Group further enhanced the sophisticated character of the venue and completed the upscale lifestyle concept of the event.

Beyond a fashion presentation, the 2026 Fashion Show by Mall of Cyprus delivered a complete lifestyle experience where fashion, beauty, gastronomy and entertainment merged in one unforgettable evening, once again introducing innovative experiences to the Cyprus market and reaffirming Mall of Cyprus as Cyprus’ leading fashion and lifestyle destination.

Check out the full gallery here.