It is often that one dials public departments and no one picks up. But there is one that really stings: the animal police.

There is an animal police website with a list of numbers. Good luck with that.

Friends volunteering at shelters and rescuers say the same thing. They never pick up. And so, rescuers give up on the police.

Also rare – the word ‘rare’ used instead of ‘never’ to give the benefit of the doubt – is an organisation or individual thanking the animal police for their help, immediate response and so on and so forth.

To back this up, the animal police do not blow their own trumpet as their fellow services do at every opportunity. And spare us the cattle droppings about keeping out of the public eye.

A post on the police Facebook page in October 2025 says the animal police were present at an agriculture ministry and volunteer event to promote animal welfare, with loads of pictures to prove it.

What is interesting is the long thread of comments saying, “Instead of events, it would be better if the animal police started from the basics, such as answering the phone” and “When people file complaints about animal abuse, violation of legislation etc, where are you? Always first at a feast though”. And many more along the same lines.

“Every member of our family has a right to love, protection and security, food and water, medical care, exercise and entertainment and companionship. Our pet is a member of our family,” the animal police say on their website.

They go on to say they were created to “protect animals and punish those who abuse them”.

Twenty months prior to this event, in February 2024 to be precise, the animal police said on the police website that they had brand new mobile numbers so that the public could get in touch with them.

“This is to alleviate the problem of communicating with the members of the animal police, who due to the nature of their duties are out of the office for many hours of the day.”

But it didn’t, did it? If anything, it made things worse because it proved they indeed choose not to answer the phone.

They also said on Facebook that they needed more funds to keep the department up and running smoothly. A gravy train, no less.

And animal organisations, shelters and volunteers continue to bear the responsibility on their own shoulders, responding to every case that comes to their attention.

Maybe the state should consider paying those who are doing all the work and actually care rather than sponsoring a ghost department.