An “ongoing” initiative with the UN chief could ultimately lead to a plan for a solution of the Cyprus problem, with the upcoming expanded meeting in the coming months to be part of this process, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday.

UNSG Antonio Guterres, according to the president, launched a new initiative after his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin is expected to arrive in early June ahead of an expanded meeting in which Turkey will also take part.

Speaking to Alpha TV, Christodoulides said Guterres had informed him of his initiative after the meeting with Erdogan.

“I believe this new initiative will lead to developments, ones that we will all be called on – I first and foremost have the responsibility – to take important and possibly difficult decisions,” he said.

Although he could not say if a solution was imminent, Christodoulides said “we may be close to developments that will lead to a solution plan.”

When questioned how this could be possible given that the two sides could not even agree on opening a new crossing point, Christodoulides pointed out that the initiative began after the meeting Guterres had with Erdogan.

Christodoulides said he respected Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman. “We speak openly, we agree on some issues and disagree on others, but no one can have any doubt that the key is Turkey,” he pointed out.

He also said the UN secretary-general was assuming a substantial role solely in the Cyprus problem, before his term expires at the end of the year. “Not in Ukraine, not in the Middle East … There is an initiative in progress away from the public eye,” he added.

The president said Guterres was preparing the ground on the Cyprus problem for his successor.

And although Christodoulides admitted he was carrying out his own behind-the-scenes contacts, he said he had not met Erdogan but only discussed the issue with Erhurman.

He added that he was ready, as always, to engage constructively in efforts to reach a solution.

Christodoulides expressed hope that the expanded meeting of the two sides in Cyprus and guarantor powers Greece, Turkey and the UK, under UN auspices, would happen this summer, with a follow-up broad meeting before the end of the year.

The EU, he added, was interested in taking part, however the US had not yet expressed such an intention.

He said that Holguin was also working on the Cyprus problem and, despite any disagreements with the Greek Cypriot side, discussions remained sincere.