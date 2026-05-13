Customs agents at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point seized more than €208,000 in cash during a routine check carried out on Wednesday under the Green Line Regulation.
The money was found in a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old Turkish Cypriot woman, with her 50-year-old husband as a passenger.
During an inspection of the vehicle, agents discovered 50 envelopes containing cash in different currencies, including euros, US dollars, British pounds and Turkish lira.
The total amount was valued at €208,600, broken down as €169,950, $20,300 (about €17,400), £11,275 (about €12,900) and 435,605 Turkish lira (about €8,350).
Officials said the passengers did not give satisfactory answers when questioned about the origin and intended use of the money.
The entire amount was confiscated pending further investigation.
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