A 14-storey building marked as dangerous in the Omonia area of Limassol is finally being demolished.

Witnesses told the Cyprus Mail that the roads have been cordoned off, and earth shifters are already at work.

The abandoned Pieris Estate building on Omonia avenue had been earmarked for demolition in March, but its size and proximity to neighbouring houses and a road heavy with traffic had demanded further planning.

Limassol’s district organisation (EOA) had said safety was the main concern.

Sources said the new owners of the building had brought in equipment from abroad for the demolition.

The building, known as Maritime Building, had been abandoned in 1977 and in recent years was being used by homeless people. It was reported to be rat infested and derelict.