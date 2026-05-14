Cultural events, International Museum Day, a street food party, floral festivals and music hidden in village corners

Friday events

As the work week ends, Friday night rolls in with guitar sounds at Savino Live. The popular Larnaca music venue welcomes guitar virtuosos Irene Ketikidi, Bob Saganas and MARANG for a special guitar showcase. Get ready for an instrumental evening dedicated to the diversity of guitars. Ketikidi brings high-impact rock, Saganas brings progressive metal mastery, and MARANG is full of heavy jazz-fusion. The music starts at 9.30pm.

Bookworms and logophiles in Nicosia can enjoy another two days of the Soloneion Outdoor Book Bazaar this Friday and Saturday. The book centre sets up stalls outside its shop offering discounts on a range of books.

Saturday events

Saturday afternoon celebrates International Museum Day a little early, as the official day is on May 18, as the Severis-CVAR Foundation offers a free guided tour of the museum, led by Dr Rita Severis. The tour begins at 2pm and although cost-free for attendants, registration is necessary.

The neighbourhood of Ayioi Omologites puts its communal spirit forward and hosts the Dance, Dance in the Neighbourhood festival. Closing the main street of the old neighbourhood, dance workshops will be hosted from 5.30pm onwards with musicians bringing the traditions of Cyprus, Greece, southern Italy and Asia Minor to life. Following the workshops, a glenti fiesta will bring people together in the church courtyard, continuing the fun.

A little later in the evening, another event takes place in Nicosia’s old town. The AKORA Street Food Party is back at Municipality Square with select street food, signature cocktails, cool beers and tunes by DJs.

A little further away from city life, in the charming village of Vavla, another edition of the local Musical Promenade returns this Saturday. Back to honour this now-annual tradition, the event welcomes visitors to enjoy live music concerts by selected island musicians at different locations around the village. A map will be offered so that listeners can make their way around and find the different performances. Street food, a cocktail bar and a small market with local products will also be set up throughout the evening.

The Chef’s Kiss festival in Ayia Napa

Weekend-long events

Some events last all weekend long, and the 18th Agros Rose Festival is one of them. This is the festival’s second weekend, continuing to share its fragrant roses in all shapes and forms. Markets, music, dances, visits to the rose factory and rose-picking at dawn are but a few of the activities visitors can enjoy this Saturday and Sunday at Agros.

Those in Limassol have a lot to take in as the 2nd Vima Art Fair presents its packed programme. Technically, the Fair begins on Friday and runs until Sunday with exhibitions, installations and performances at The Warehouse by IT. But that’s not all. The events and actions this year extend throughout Limassol, Nicosia, Foinikaria and Platres.

Every corner of Cyprus has something fun in store for this weekend. Ayia Napa Marina welcomes back the Chef’s Kiss Food Festival with a rich selection of culinary tastes and experiences. Think food demonstrations by chefs, live music, hands-on workshops and much more.

Ending the week with a good dose of laughter is a three-day event that promises to deliver just that. From Friday to Sunday, the Laughter Festival has stand-up comedians and theatre performances for old and young, offering a much-needed comic escape this weekend.

An Evening of Guitar

Guitar showcase by virtuoso musicians Irene Ketikidi, Bob Saganas, and MARANG. May 15. Savino Live, Larnaca. 9.30pm. €12

Soloneion Outdoor Book Bazaar

Up to 80% discount on children’s books, fiction, poetry, history, travel guides and more. May 15-16. Soloneion Book Centre, Nicosia. Fridays: 5pm-9pm. Saturday: 9am-6pm

International Museum Day

Guided museum tour by Dr Rita Severis. May 16. Severis-CVAR Foundation, Nicosia. 2pm. Free. Reservations necessary. Tel: 22-300994. [email protected]

AKORA Street Food Party

Street food, cocktails, beers and a DJ. May 16 and 30. June 13 and 27. Municipality Square, Nicosia. 7pm-12am

Musical Promenade in Vavla

Live music, street food, art market and more. May 16. Vavla village, Larnaca district. 5.30pm-12am. Free admission. Facebook event: Musical Promenade in Vavla

18th Agros Rose Festival

Annual village festival with rose flower activities, markets and live entertainment. May 16-17. Agros village, Limassol district. Tel: 25-521333. www.rosefest.agros.org.cy

2nd Vima Art Fair

International contemporary art fair with Cyprus and global galleries with exhibitions, talks, meetings and more. May 14-17. The Warehouse by IT Quarter, Limassol. www.vima.art

Dance, Dance in the Neighbourhood

Traditional music and dance workshops from Cyprus, Greece, southern Italy and Asia Minor. May 16. Ayioi Omologites, Nicosia. 5.30pm -7pm. Free admission

Chef’s Kiss

Food festival with live cooking stations, workshops and more. May 16-17. Ayia Napa Marina. For more information visit the Instagram page of the festival @chefskiss.cy

Laughter Festival

Comedy shows, children’s performances, theatre shows and more. May 15-17. Latsia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. In Greek. Tel: 99-755489. https://buytickets.at/createeventscy