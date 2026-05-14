British consumers, shaken by the widening economic fallout from the Iran war, cut their spending last month for the first time since November 2024 ​as they focused on essentials rather than leisure, a survey showed ‌this week.

Barclays said spending on its credit and debt cards fell by 0.1 per cent in annual terms in April after a 0.9 per cent increase in March. Its survey showed heavy declines ​in spending on hotels and travel.

A separate survey of retailers from the ​British Retail Consortium showed a sharp drop in store spending ⁠last month, albeit distorted by the timing of the Easter holidays.

Both surveys showed ​a reduction in spending on big-ticket items as households adopted a cautious financial ​stance. The readings chimed with other gauges of the consumer economy that show faltering morale.

“This data shows consumers are already adapting in response to the shock from the Middle East, ​for instance, by building up a savings buffer,” said Barclays chief UK ​economist Jack Meaning.

“With uncertainty high both at home and abroad, it is unsurprising to see ‌confidence falling.”

The ⁠BRC said retail sales fell by 3.0 per cent in annual terms in April, after a 3.6 per cent rise in March. Taking March and April together – to account for the different timings of Easter this year and last year – retail sales ​were up 1.5 per cent on ​the year.

“But weak ⁠consumer confidence also played a role as fears about the Middle East conflict driving up living costs led shoppers ​to rein in,” said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson, citing ​weak readings ⁠for sectors like furniture.

Barclays said card spending on travel dropped by 5.7 per cent in annual terms.

“The key unknown for the UK outlook is how long this uncertainty will ⁠last,” ​Meaning said.

“If confidence remains subdued for too long, ​and consumers continue to limit their spending as a result, it will be a challenge for households ​and businesses to weather the storm.”