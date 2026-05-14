The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) announced this week that it will host a comprehensive webinar to provide a practical guide for businesses on the EU’s deforestation regulation.

The online event is scheduled to take place on May 27, 2026, between 15:00 and 17:00 Cyprus time.

Functioning as the coordinator of EEN Cyprus, the chamber is organising this session within the framework of the Embracing Global Markets webinar series, the announcement mentioned.

This initiative is specifically designed to support European SMEs and start-ups in their efforts regarding innovation and international expansion into diverse markets across Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

Expertise for the series is provided by various European Commission services alongside the Enterprise Europe Network, which is recognised as the largest business support network in the world.

The session is addressed to a wide range of professionals, including small and medium-sized enterprises, start-ups aiming for global growth, and European clusters.

Advisors from the Enterprise Europe Network and various business support organisations involved in internationalisation are also encouraged to attend the briefing.

The EU Deforestation Regulation is considered one of the most important regulatory frameworks currently affecting global value chains and international trade.

The webinar will explore how the regulation directly influences internationalisation strategies, supply chain management, and risk management beyond simple environmental compliance.

Increasing the awareness of SMEs regarding the importance of these rules for global commerce is a primary objective of the presentation, the chamber stated.

Experts will present the specific requirements of the regulation and identify exactly which types of businesses are affected by the new laws.

The event aims to provide practical guidance on preparation while highlighting how early readiness can strengthen business resilience and competitiveness.

Participants will also be given the chance to observe different approaches and readiness levels from various non-EU countries during the discussions.

Opportunities for live interaction with experts will be available to all attendees throughout the duration of the event.

The webinar will be streamed live via Webex, and the chamber has informed participants that the proceedings will be recorded for promotion on social media channels.

Those who do not wish to appear in the recordings are advised to deactivate their camera and microphone before the start of the session.