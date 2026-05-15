Three suspects, including a serving police officer, were remanded in custody on Friday by the Nicosia district court as part of an investigation into alleged organised criminal activities, money laundering and tax evasion linked to a suspected syndicate operating in Cyprus.

The court issued seven-day detention orders for two suspects aged 49 and 50, while a 45-year-old police officer was remanded for eight-days following proceedings connected to police operations carried out in Limassol on Thursday.

According to statements presented before the court, investigators are examining allegations that the group is connected to an individual wanted by Greek authorities in relation to cigarette and fuel smuggling cases.

Police told the court they are also investigating information suggesting the organisation may have been involved in extortion and the provision of “protection” services to businessmen, particularly operators of forex companies and other businesses.

Possible links to recent arson and shooting attacks are also under examination.

During the hearing, the investigator said the financial activities and assets of the 45-year-old police officer over the past six years are a central focus of the inquiry.

After obtaining court orders to access his bank records, investigators reportedly identified “a large number of transfers and deposits” which police claim do not correspond with his declared salary as a member of the force.

Luxury vehicles were also identified, with investigators alleging there were no bank loans or overdrafts to justify their purchase.

The court heard that some of the money under investigation appears to originate from legitimate sources of income.

Police further referred to the officer’s repeated trips to Greece, particularly to Athens and Thessaloniki, describing what they said was a recurring pattern of travel approximately every two months.

Investigators are examining whether the journeys are connected to the offences under investigation.

The two additional suspects are being investigated for alleged participation in a criminal organisation and money laundering offences.

Police told the court that large sums of money were identified in the woman’s bank accounts, while four luxury vehicles are also being examined as part of the inquiry.

Authorities stated that frozen assets connected to the pair amount to approximately €200,000.

Police investigations are continuing following the seizure of assets and property worth more than €420,000 in Limassol.