Cyprus’ shipping sector was brought into the classroom on Friday, as sixth-grade pupils at the 2nd Primary School of Germasogeia took part in an interactive workshop aimed at introducing children to one of the island’s most important industries.

The workshop, titled ‘Getting to know the world of shipping’, gave pupils the opportunity to learn how shipping affects everyday life, while also offering a first look at the wide range of professions linked to the maritime sector.

Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis, who attended the event, spoke to the children about the role of shipping in daily life, noting that “90 per cent of the products we have in our homes arrived by ship”.

She also referred to Cyprus’ standing as an international maritime centre, saying that although the island is a small country, “it is a pioneer in shipping and is one of the largest shipping countries in the world”.

At the same time, Hadjimanolis pointed to the employment prospects offered by the sector, presenting shipping not only as a key pillar of the Cypriot economy but also as an industry with opportunities for young people in a wide range of fields.

During the event, pupils had the chance to ask questions about shipping, seafarers and maritime professions, while also taking part in interactive activities set up at the school.

The initiative aimed to bring children closer to the world of shipping from an early age, helping them understand both its importance for Cyprus and its role in connecting countries, economies and everyday life.