Ready to hear Rammstein in a completely different way? ask the organisers of a concert traveling to Cyprus soon. The Rammstein Symphonic Experience lands in Limassol on May 21 to present an explosive symphonic tribute inspired by the music of German band Rammstein.

Bringing an artistic interpretation of the band’s music, a full orchestra reveals familiar compositions on a new scale and with classical instruments.

“Rammstein’s music is about strength, pain, passion, rebellion and freedom,” add organisers. “In a symphonic format these meanings rise to another level: you begin not only to recognise the songs, but to hear them differently and experience them more intensely. Even if you know every note and listen to Rammstein almost every day, this show can still evoke completely new emotions.”

On May 21, Cyprus audiences will get to witness the experience performed at Monte Caputo at 8pm. The show was first created in the United Arab Emirates and has already captivated fans of the band around the world. Blending music from a full live symphony orchestra, cinematic-level video art, lighting, silhouettes and visual direction, this is bound to be a powerful stage performance.

Rammstein Symphonic Experience

Symphonic orchestra reimagines the music of German band Rammstein. May 21. Monte Caputo, Limassol. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com