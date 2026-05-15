Investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc executed the purchase of 7,000 own shares through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corp Ltd (CISCO) on May 14.

According to an announcement on Friday, these buyback transactions were carried out in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

Moreover, the company acted under the specific authorisation granted by the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

All seven thousand shares acquired during the day were purchased at a uniform price of €1.55 per share.

The breakdown of the session’s activity began with a small acquisition of 14 shares at the designated price.

A subsequent purchase of 263 shares was completed as the company continued its repurchase programme.

The third transaction of the day saw a larger volume of 1,388 shares being moved at the fixed price of €1.55.

Following this, another block consisting of 1,138 shares was successfully added to the company’s treasury holdings.

A smaller trade of 200 shares was also recorded during the same trading session on May 14, 2026.

The largest single transaction of the day involved the acquisition of 3,776 shares at the market rate of €1.55.

The final trade of the period saw 221 shares purchased to bring the total daily volume to the specified target.