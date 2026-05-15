Tehran has “no trust” in the U.S. and is interested in negotiating with Washington only if it is serious, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday, as talks on ending the war remained on hold.

All vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz except those at war with Tehran, Araqchi told reporters in New Delhi during a visit to attend the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, adding that vessels wanting to transit should coordinate with its navy.

The situation around the key conduit was “very complicated”, he said.

Iran effectively shut the strait, which earlier handled about one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supply, to most shipping traffic after its war with the U.S. and Israel erupted in February.

Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire last month but have been struggling to thrash out a permanent peace pact. Talks, mediated by Pakistan, have been suspended since Iran and the U.S. each rejected the other’s most recent proposals last week.

“Contradictory messages” have made us reluctant about the real intention of the Americans on negotiations, Araqchi said, adding that the mediation process by Pakistan has not failed but is in “difficulty”.

Iran is trying to keep the ceasefire to give diplomacy a chance but is also prepared to go back to fighting, he said.

The issues holding up negotiations between the two sides include Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its control of ⁠the Hormuz.

Araqchi’s statement on Friday came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said his patience with Iran was running out and agreed in talks with Chinese President Xi ​Jinping that Tehran must reopen the strait.