ICT

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Friday announced that it signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA), aimed at strengthening the digital development of Cypriot businesses.

The agreement, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), was signed at the chamber’s offices in Nicosia.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Keve by secretary general Philokypros Roussounides and on behalf of CITEA by president George Malekkos.

The agreement is designed to promote the digital transformation of the economy, support businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, and enhance innovation, extroversion and competitiveness.

Within the framework of the cooperation, the two organisations will pursue joint initiatives focused on the exchange of expertise in digital policy and technologies.

They will also work together on co-organising information and awareness activities and on supporting businesses in their digital transition.

In addition, the partnership will seek to strengthen participation in European programmes and promote networking and international collaboration.

The cooperation further includes joint efforts on public policy issues and the preparation of studies related to the digital economy.

The partnership is expected to reinforce the link between the country’s business and technology ecosystems and contribute to more active participation in European and international initiatives.