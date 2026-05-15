“Join us for a unique day dedicated to food, farming, sustainability, and community at the Go Regenerative Festival, the first event of its kind in Cyprus,” say organisers of the upcoming festival. Held on Sunday at the Christos Stelios Ioannou Foundation in Nicosia, the day has a lot of fun planned for all ages. Tastings, markets, presentations and crafts will come together for just one day.

“Discover how regenerative agriculture can restore soil health, support biodiversity, and strengthen local food systems,” organisers add, “while enjoying a vibrant atmosphere filled with activities, learning and great food.”

The day’s agenda includes olive oil tastings, regenerative farmers market, live cooking with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, guided tours of a regenerative farming demonstration site, academic presentations and discussions and children’s activities, arts, crafts and games.

With free entry and fun planned for all, this event is bound to be an open community gathering with a sustainability focus. “Whether you are a family, farmer, professional, student, or simply curious about sustainable living,” conclude organisers, “this festival offers something for everyone.”

Go Regenerative Festival

One-day festival. May 17. Christos Stelios Ioannou Foundation, Nicosia. 10am-3pm. Free admission