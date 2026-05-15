Palm tree pruning works will begin across Larnaca on June 15 as part of regular urban greenery maintenance, the municipality announced on Friday.

The works will be carried out in stages across different neighbourhoods until October to ensure safety and maintain the city’s appearance.

The programme will begin in the Turkish Quarter between June 15 and June 23 before moving to Mackenzie, Ayios Lazaros, Faneromeni and other areas.

Pruning works on the tall palm trees along Athinon Avenue at Finikoudes are scheduled for the weekend of July 18 and 19.

The municipality said temporary inconvenience may occur in affected areas during the works and called on the public to cooperate with crews and follow any temporary traffic or parking instructions.