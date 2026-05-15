Is art only affordable for high society collectors? Arriving to counteract this notion is the group exhibition Contemporary Art Under Pressure at Isnotgallery, an exhibition that has become an established annual event and whose title is a response to the socio-political conditions that increasingly shape everyday life on a global scale.

Presenting a selection of works by established artists, with a maximum sale price of €500, the exhibition is on again in Nicosia, running until May 20, to change the narrative. And it is not the first time it attempts this.

A showcase with this concept was first presented at Isnotgallery in 2008 under the name Cheap Art, serving as a somewhat ironic commentary on the prevailing climate of economic abundance at the time. This period was soon followed by a global financial crisis and a forced bank deposit haircut in March 2013.

At that point, the exhibition’s title transformed into Rich Art in Poor Times, reflecting the economic and social realities of the era. Seven years later, in 2021, amid increasingly difficult social conditions, the title evolved once again into Rich Art in Difficult Times, and now its title is redefined again, reflecting the world today.

“Art itself is under pressure,” comments the gallery, “and it remains our most powerful means of resistance against the harsh realities of our time. In times of conflict, art becomes a tool of awakening – one that must provoke rather than merely please, challenge rather than comfort. Art must support and embrace all people in difficult times. It must serve as a refuge – offering not only aesthetic experience, but also awakening, resistance and psychological support – confronting violence and defending our shared humanity.”

Contemporary Art Under Pressure

Group exhibition. Until May 20. Isnotgallery, Nicosia. Wednesday-Friday: 10.30am-12.30om, 3.30pm-6pm. Saturday: 10am-2pm. www.Isnotgallery.com