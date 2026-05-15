SeaNatra Lounge Bar & Restaurant, Larnaca

Walking into SeaNatra Lounge Bar & Restaurant, the first thing you notice is the sea. It sits right on the coast and the sea is almost part of the room; there is a calmness to it that doesn’t feel forced. It’s stylish, but not in a way that makes you feel out of place. You can just as easily settle in for a proper meal as a drink.

We took our time getting seated and, once we were, the menus didn’t stay closed for long. There’s a lot on there. Seafood, grills, small plates, pasta. The kind of menu where you find yourself going back and forth, not because it’s confusing, but because too many things sound like they could be the right choice.

We ended up ordering a mix. A couple of small plates to start, the Seabass Tartar and the Octopus Carpaccio then prawns, and something a bit richer alongside it. It felt like the right way to approach a place like this, especially with the menu encouraging a bit of sharing.

The small plates arrived first and set the tone. Simple, well put together, nothing overcomplicated. The Seabass Tartar had a subtle sweetness from the carmelised tomato while the orange brought that citrus note we were hoping for. The Octopus Carpaccio was very soft, again with that sweetness in the background while herbs and other flavours added brightness without masking the octopus. The kind of start that sets you up nicely for the rest of the evening.

I thought I’d splash out and went for the King Prawns with almond-herb crust. They came out looking exactly how I’d hoped. Generous, properly cooked, with a lovely crust that suggested they’ve been handled well. The first bite confirmed it. Good texture, not overdone, and the flavour was there without being drowned in anything unnecessary. It’s the sort of dish that doesn’t need much explaining. Just well-cooked seafood, done right.

That said, they took a little longer than expected to arrive. Not enough to cause frustration, but just enough to notice. When they did come, it felt like they had been worth the wait, but it had made me wonder if we had been forgotten.

The rest of the food followed a similar pattern. Solid, enjoyable, but not without the odd inconsistency. Some dishes felt like they had come straight from the kitchen at the right moment, others just a touch less so.

What stood out more consistently was the service. There’s an ease to it. Questions were answered properly, recommendations made with confidence, and there was a genuine sense that staff wanted you to enjoy the experience.

Drinks are clearly a big part of SeaNatra. The cocktail list is extensive and watching others around us it was clear that this is somewhere people come as much for the drinks as for the food. Compared to other places around town, the cocktails were actually very reasonably priced.

We did think about dessert, had a quick look, but nothing quite pulled us in enough to keep us there longer. It felt like a natural point to stop rather than push for one more course.

SeaNatra is one of those places that gets a lot right. The location does a lot of the heavy lifting, but it’s backed up by food that, at its best, really delivers. The prawns in particular are worth ordering, and if anything, they set a standard that makes you wish everything else matched them completely.

It’s not flawless. There are small things that could be tighter. Timing, consistency, the kind of details that turn a very good meal into a great one. But none of it takes away from the overall experience.

You leave feeling like you’ve had a good evening. Not rushed, not disappointed, just quietly satisfied.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Seafood and international

WHEN Monday-Thursday: 10:30am-11pm. Friday and Saturday: 10am-12am. Sunday 10:30am-12am

WHERE SeaNatra, Piale Pasa 16, Larnaca

CONTACT 24 32259

HOW MUCH Seabass Tartar €15, Octopus Carpaccio €18, King Prawns with almond herb crust €40