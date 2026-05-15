Respect for freedom of the press and the independence of media workers is “not only self evident … but constitutes the foundation of the Republic”, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Friday.

Commenting on verbal attacks against journalists in the period leading up to the May 24 parliamentary elections, Letymbiotis said the pre-election period should be held with respect and away from “toxic and personal attacks”.

“For us, respect for the opposite opinion, respect for criticism and, more so, respect for the workers in the media is self evident,” he said.

Letymbiotis added that media workers were the ones who forged the foundations of democracy and that “those of us who participate in public discourse must uphold this principle” and take it into consideration when expressing themselves in public.

“Those of us who participate in the public sphere are judged. Society judges us,” he pointed out.

Earlier on Friday, Alma candidate for the May 24 parliamentary elections Maria Theristi slammed Irene Charalambides and Nikoletta Tsikkini for remarks they made towards journalists.

Charalambides later defended her reaction by saying the TV programme host was biased.