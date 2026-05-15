Guest recipes with Chryso Patsalidou

Strawberry Yogurt Dessert Cups

These strawberry yogurt dessert cups are light, creamy, and naturally sweet with the fresh flavour of strawberries and honey. The smooth texture from the yogurt combined with the gentle set of gelatin makes them refreshing and elegant – perfect for a simple yet satisfying dessert that’s easy to prepare ahead.

For 4 servings

100g strawberries, washed and hulled

150g honey

2 gelatin sheets

400g Greek yogurt (10% fat)

For garnish

5-6 strawberries

Place cold water in a small bowl and add the gelatin sheets. Let them soak for 8-10 minutes until softened.

Meanwhile, blend the strawberries with the honey until smooth.

Take about 1/2 cup of this mixture and heat it gently in a small saucepan.

Add the softened gelatin sheets and stir until completely dissolved.

Remove from heat and let it cool slightly for 4-5 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine the remaining strawberry mixture, the gelatin mixture and the Greek yogurt. Make sure the gelatin mixture has cooled slightly before mixing it with the yogurt – this prevents lumps and keeps the cream silky.

Gently mix with a spatula until the mixture is smooth and fully combined.

Pour the mixture into serving glasses and refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours, or until set.

Before serving, garnish with fresh strawberries.

Coleslaw Salad with Yogurt & Beetroot

This vibrant coleslaw is fresh, crunchy and full of flavour, combining crisp cabbage with sweet beetroot and a creamy yogurt dressing. It’s a lighter, healthier twist on the classic coleslaw, with a balance of tangy, sweet and earthy notes – perfect as a side dish or a refreshing light meal.

For 4 servings

400g cabbage, finely shredded

2 large carrots, grated

1 tart apple, grated

80g raw beetroot, grated

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

2 tbsp celery leaves, finely chopped

3 tbsp walnuts, roughly chopped

2 tbsp chives, finely chopped (optional)

170g Greek yogurt (2% fat)

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp mustard

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt

Black pepper

Wash the cabbage thoroughly and drain it well. Make sure it is completely dry.

In a large bowl, combine the shredded cabbage, grated carrots, grated apple, chopped celery, grated beetroot, celery leaves, and chives (if using).

Add the roughly chopped walnuts and mix lightly.

In a smaller bowl, whisk together the mustard and yogurt until smooth.

Add the lemon juice and apple cider vinegar, and mix well until fully combined.

Gradually pour in the olive oil while whisking continuously to create a smooth dressing.

Season the dressing with salt and black pepper to taste.

Add the dressing to the salad little by little, gently mixing (ideally by hand) until everything is evenly coated.

Serve immediately, or refrigerate the salad without the dressing in an airtight container and add the dressing just before serving.

Chryso Patsalidou is a registered clinical dietitian, but not your typical one. Her goal is to help people build a healthy relationship with food, free from restrictive diets and guilt. Through simple, delicious recipes and intuitive eating, she guides toward a way of eating that respects your body. Follow her on Instagram at @nurishwith_goldy