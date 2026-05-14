A 45-year-old police officer was among three people arrested on Thursday as part of two operations in Limassol targeting organised crime, with authorities freezing assets worth more than €420,000.

Police said the arrests also included a 49-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, with the investigations focusing on alleged money laundering and suspected involvement in a criminal organisation.

During a search of the police officer’s home, investigators seized various items as evidence, while a court order was obtained to freeze assets exceeding €220,000, including a luxury vehicle.

The 45-year-old is being investigated on suspicion of money laundering linked to illegal activities.

In a separate operation, police searched the home of the 49-year-old and 50-year-old, where additional evidence was seized. Authorities also froze assets worth more than €200,000 under a court order, including four luxury vehicles.

The pair are being investigated for alleged participation in a criminal organisation, as well as money laundering.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

Speaking to Cyprus Mail, police spokesman Viron Vironos said no further information could be disclosed at this stage, as the case is due before court on Friday.

Meanwhile the justice ministry congratulated officers for what it described as their professionalism, methodical approach and effectiveness, stressing that tackling organised crime remains a top government priority aimed at protecting society and strengthening public safety.