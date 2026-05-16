Police in Nicosia are investigating a shooting incident after a motorcyclist allegedly pointed a firearm at an officer and opened fire at a commercial building on Saturday morning before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4.15am when a patrol observed a motorcycle “moving suspiciously” on a street in the capital and stopping outside a building.

An officer approached the rider to carry out a check, but the suspect allegedly produced a handgun and pointed it at the officer.

Police said that as the officer attempted to take cover and call for assistance, the gunman fired several shots at the building before fleeing the scene on the motorcycle.

Additional patrols were deployed immediately, but the suspect had not been located by Saturday morning.

Examinations found that the gunfire caused “extensive damage” to the glass frontage of offices housed in the building.

CID is continuing investigations into the case.