Manchester City won the FA Cup on Saturday, beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final with a deftly finished 72nd-minute goal from Antoine Semenyo to complete an English cup double.
Ghana’s Semenyo turned and back-heeled the ball past Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal from an Erland Haaland cross.
The goal sparked what had been a cautious game into life with both sides having chances in the last 20 minutes, Rayan Cherki forcing a fine save from Sanchez and team mate Matheus Nunes hitting the post.
It was City’s eighth FA Cup triumph and followed victory in the League Cup in March.
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