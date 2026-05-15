The commander of the Belgrade Police Directorate, Veselin Milic, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of concealing a murder and assisting in the disposal of a victim’s body, according to reports in the Serbian media citing sources within the interior ministry.

Authorities also arrested an additional suspect, who is accused of carrying out the killing, along with three police officers assigned to Milic’s personal security detail.

According to the reports, the incident stems from a meeting allegedly organised by Milic on May 12 at a restaurant in Belgrade involving figures linked to rival criminal groups.

One of the men present was identified as Aleksandar Nesovic, described in Serbian media as a member of the so-called New Belgrade gang.

The reports allege that an argument broke out during the meeting, after which the suspect allegedly shot Nesovic dead.

Milic and his bodyguards are accused of helping remove the body and attempting to clear the scene of incriminating evidence.

The victim’s wife reported him missing the following day, telling police she had last spoken to him by telephone while he was at the restaurant.

Serbian media said forensic investigators later discovered traces of blood belonging to the victim, leading investigators to uncover the alleged crime and the suspected involvement of the police commander.

The body of the victim has not yet been found.

Opposition parties reacted swiftly to the arrests, calling for the resignation of Interior Minister Ivica Dacic and the dismissal of Serbia’s police chief.

Opposition figures claimed the political leadership had “handed over the state to organised crime”.

Milic previously served as security adviser to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic between 2018 and 2020.

During his career he received several state honours, including the Milos Obilic gold medal for courage in 2021 and the Star of Yakov Nenadovic award from the interior ministry in 2024.