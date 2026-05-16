Disy president Annita Demetriou intensified her party’s pre-election campaign in Nicosia on Saturday, accusing political opponents of avoiding clear positions on major national issues.

Addressing a party youth rally, Demetriou said that with only a week remaining before voters go to the polls, several parties and candidates had failed to present clear proposals on the Cyprus issue and other key political matters.

She framed the election campaign as “a battle of values” and argued that the political climate had become increasingly polarised.

“On the Cyprus issue, we do not play games, we do not invest in false hopes, we do not flatter ears,” she said.

“We want a solution without occupying troops, without guarantees and without invasive rights.”

Demetriou said Disy remained committed to what she described as a responsible and realistic approach to the Cyprus problem, adding that “true patriotism means fighting for a free and safe homeland” rather than “distributing cheap slogans” or “investing in division by serving Ankara’s narrative”.

She also criticised the tone of the current political debate, accusing some political forces of promoting “toxicity, screams, fake news, division and unsubstantiated accusations”.

“Some are trying to turn politics into a spectacle,” she said.

“To turn the new parliament into a reality show, into an arena of impressions. To convince that everything is solved with a post, a slogan or an image. But politics is not TikTok. Politics for us is responsibility.”

Demetriou said the elections were not simply about parliamentary seats but about the future direction of the country.

“Will we move forward with stability and reforms, or will we return to toxicity, anger and destabilisation?”, she asked supporters.

She urged young voters to take an active role in the campaign and rejected claims that Disy had lost support among younger generations.

“We have been hearing a lot lately, that Disy supporters are tired, that the party is ageing and that young people have moved away from politics,” she said.

“The time has come to refute all those who deliberately create this climate.”

Demetriou insisted Disy had selected candidates capable of managing crises and delivering practical solutions, adding that the party remained “the leading force” ahead of the elections next Sunday.