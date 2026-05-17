A driver was rescued by the fire brigade on Saturday evening after his vehicle veered off the road and ended up in a ditch near the Kofinou exit on the Larnaca-Kofinou highway.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said the incident was reported at around 4.44pm.

According to Kettis, the automobile left the road and came to rest in a ditch beside the motorway.

Members of the fire brigade’s special operations unit Emak worked together with ambulance crews to free the injured driver using specialised rescue equipment.

The driver was taken to the accident and emergency department of Larnaca general hospital.

A rescue vehicle with emergency responders was dispatched to assist in the operation, Kettis added.