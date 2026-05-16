Concerns have been raised in Peyia over the absence of ATMs and bank branches, with calls for the immediate installation of at least one cash machine in the area to serve residents.

Municipal councillor, Savvas Theodosiou, said on Saturday that access to basic banking services has become increasingly difficult following the closure of local branches and removal of ATMs in the wider Akamas municipality.

He remarked that banks are increasingly shifting towards digital services, yet cautioned that this trajectory has created “serious problems, particularly for elderly people”.

Theodosiou said residents are now required to travel long distances for simple transactions.

He added that many elderly people are not familiar with mobile banking or online payments, saying they are often forced to rely on family members or neighbours for cash withdrawals and bill payments.

“This significantly reduces their independence,” he said.

He called on authorities and financial institutions to act quickly to restore access to cash services in the area, urging consideration of at least one bank branch to serve the surrounding communities.