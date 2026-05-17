A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon involving four parked vehicles in Pallouriotissa, the fire brigade said.

According to fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis, two of the vehicles suffered extensive damage, while the other two were less severely affected.

Three fire engines responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is being investigated in cooperation with the police.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade said it responded to 37 incidents over the past 24 hours, including 19 fires, 17 special assistance calls and one false alarm.

Over the past week, firefighters responded to 256 incidents, including 82 urban fires, 33 countryside fires, eight road traffic collisions, 29 rescue operations, 86 public assistance calls and 18 false alarms.