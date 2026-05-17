The European Union achieved a €24.7 billion surplus in the trade of agricultural products during the year 2025, according to a report from Eurostat.

Specifically, the bloc exported goods worth €238.2 billion while importing products valued at €213.5 billion over the course of the year.

When compared with the previous year, agricultural exports grew by 1.6 per cent, whereas agricultural imports saw a more substantial 9.3 per cent increase.

Analysis covering the period between 2015 and 2025 shows that trade in this sector has expanded significantly, with exports maintaining an average annual growth rate of 4.4 per cent.

During the same decade, the appetite for international produce within the bloc grew at a slightly higher rate, as imports rose by an average of 5.0 per cent each year.

The United Kingdom maintained its position as the preeminent destination for these goods, accounting for a 23.3 per cent share of total exports, valued at €55.6 billion.

Other major global markets for European produce included the United States at 12.0 per cent, Switzerland at 5.7 per cent, and China at 4.9 per cent.

While most trade shares remained consistent with the figures from 2024, the United States experienced a 0.9 per cent drop in its share.

This specific decline was attributed to the introduction of tariffs on several key agricultural items by American authorities.

On the import side, Brazil stood out as the leading supplier to the union, providing 8.5 per cent of all agricultural imports at a value of €18.2 billion.

The United Kingdom also featured prominently as a supplier with an 8.0 per cent share, followed by the United States at 6.2 per cent and China at 5.1 per cent.

The rankings of these main trade partners have remained largely stable over the last twelve months.

However, the share of imports originating from Ukraine fell from 6.7 per cent to 5.0 per cent during the year.

This contraction followed the expiration of trade facilitation measures that had previously been granted to support the entry of Ukrainian agricultural products into the single market.