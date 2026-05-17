Four people were arrested on Saturday night during police operations carried out across Cyprus, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, officers stopped and checked 582 drivers and 169 passengers during the overnight operations.

Police also carried out inspections at 54 premises, resulting in 18 reports.

A total of 270 traffic violations were recorded during road checks, with 18 cases involving traffic offences under investigation.

120 drivers were reported for speeding, and 11 vehicles were impounded as part of ongoing investigations.

Police also carried out 225 alcohol tests, which resulted in 21 drink-driving reports.