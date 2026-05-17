In principle it is good to hear about the new projects and also a new solar farm in Aradippou. However, already there is too much solar energy in the net and to balance that, households who have invested in solar are being “rippled” very regularly such that their installations cannot produce and feed power during the best times of the day. Commercial farms are excepted from this “rippling”. Is it fair to allow new – protected – commercial investments for the benefit of private investors whilst the solar installations of private households are being crippled almost every day? The more commercial installations enter the market, the worse this will get.

Peter Knoedel