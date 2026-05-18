Travel packages to long-haul destinations have become cheaper in some cases this year, even as the war in the Middle East pushes up fuel costs and adds uncertainty to travel plans, the honorary president of the Association of Cypriot Travel Agents Akis Kelepeshis said.

Speaking to Politis, Kelepeshis explained that the market is not moving in one direction. Higher operating costs and cautious demand are creating both price increases and discounts, depending entirely on the destination and availability.

For example, a trip to Bali that could have cost around €2,000 if booked in December or January can now be found for €200, €300, or even €500 less.

Kelepeshis clarified that this does not indicate a general collapse in prices, but rather reflects the shifting relationship between supply and demand as organisers try to fill seats during a time of geopolitical uncertainty.

Conversely, more popular European destinations have recorded small price increases, driven primarily by fuel, energy, wider inflationary pressures, and limited availability.

However, prices have fallen in areas where demand has been weaker than expected.

As a result, Cypriot travellers are still booking holidays but are being much more careful.

They are comparing prices, asking more questions, examining what each package includes, and taking into account safety, access, and the general situation at their destination.

According to Kelepeshis, Greece remains firmly among the top choices for Cypriot holidaymakers because it is familiar, close, and easy to reach.

Interest also remains strong in countries such as Italy, Austria, and Switzerland, while more affordable or emerging destinations like Romania and Bulgaria are gaining ground as lower-cost alternatives.

However, Kelepeshis stressed that travel planning should not stop at accommodation prices.

In light of a recent outbreak of Hantavirus cases linked to a cruise ship, which resulted in two deaths, several hospitalisations, and dozens of mandatory quarantines globally, he urged citizens to thoroughly check health risks before travelling.

Depending on the country, there may be recommendations for vaccines or preventive treatments.

Kelepeshis advised that travellers should not leave preparations to the last minute and should consult a doctor in good time, especially when travelling with children, the elderly, pregnant women, or people with chronic diseases.

Travellers heading to Southeast Asia should be aware of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever and malaria, utilising basic precautions like insect repellent and covering clothing.

Those travelling to parts of Africa or South America should check yellow fever vaccination requirements, as some countries mandate entry certificates, he explained.

Kelepeshis also advised travellers to pack a basic medicine kit, verify the overseas legality of their prescriptions, and thoroughly check the validity of travel documents.

He noted that many holidays are ruined at the airport because of expired passports or missing consent forms for travelling minors.

“The appeal to citizens is clear,” Kelepeshis added. “Before any trip, they should take the trouble to check the official instructions, the validity of their documents, and the special conditions for their children.”