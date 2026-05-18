The Larnaca chamber of commerce and industry (Evel) has welcomed government decisions on the redevelopment of Larnaca port and marina.

In the organisation’s statement issued on Monday, the chamber said the decision was “particularly important” as it creates a unified framework for managing the entire project.

Among the measures endorsed by the chamber are plans to upgrade the port into a tourist gateway while continuing to handle commercial cargo.

It also welcomed the immediate upgrading of equipment for the management of commercial cargo, saying this would improve operational efficiency and strengthen public health protection.

The chamber further supported plans to expand and modernise the marina with capacity for around 200 boats, alongside the allocation of approximately 50,000 square metres of land for urban development projects aligned with “the needs and desires of the city”.

Another key decision Evel commended was the unification of the Larnaca promenade, a proposal the chamber acknowledged as a major demand of local institutions and the wider community.

The project is expected to create continuous access between the marina and the port area.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades announced last week that the ports authority would present a full implementation roadmap by the end of June following a meeting attended by President Nikos Christodoulides and local officials.

The chamber also welcomed the creation of a monitoring committee involving the state, the ports authority and city representatives, saying the body would help coordinate and oversee implementation of the project.

In its statement, the chamber stressed that “strict adherence to the schedules is a key prerequisite for the success of the project” and said it awaited the presentation of the comprehensive study and implementation plan to clarify the next stages and timetable for works.

The redevelopment follows the government’s decision to terminate its agreement with Kition Ocean Holdings in 2024 after disputes over financial guarantees linked to the project.

Responsibility for both the port and marina is now expected to return fully to the ports authority pending cabinet approval.