The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has issued a warning to investors regarding a number of websites operating without authorisation to provide investment services.

The regulator stated that the websites topmarketsolution.com, cfdcapita.com, and globaletradecif.com are not linked to any entity licensed under Cyprus law to offer investment services or carry out investment activities.

CySEC explained that the provision of such services requires formal approval under Article 5 of Law 87(I)/2017, which governs the operation of investment firms in Cyprus.

The commission stressed that these websites do not belong to regulated entities, raising concerns about potential risks for investors who choose to engage with unlicensed platforms.

Moreover, CySEC urged the public to remain cautious and to verify the authorisation status of firms before engaging in any financial transactions.

Investors are encouraged to consult the official CySEC website to confirm whether a company is properly licensed to provide investment services.