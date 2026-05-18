IKEA presents the new SOLUPPGÅNG collection, a range designed to make connecting with nature simpler, more accessible and easier through small everyday escapes in a comfortable setting with good company.

Inspired by the Scandinavian philosophy of “friluftsliv”, or outdoor living as it is known in the Nordic countries, and influenced by the minimalist and balanced aesthetic of Japan, the SOLUPPGÅNG collection, which means “sunrise” in Swedish, offers a simpler and more meaningful way to unwind. The collection conveys the sense of intimacy and warmth we seek in our daily lives and is suited both to short treks and organised outings in nature.

The collection features a comprehensive range of products for outdoor activities, offering solutions that combine practicality with portability, such as folding tables and stools that are lightweight and ergonomic, making them ideal for taking anywhere.

It also includes durable and lightweight tableware, including mugs, plates and cutlery made from enamelled metal, designed for frequent outdoor use, as well as practical bamboo items such as serving bowls and chopping boards, which stand out for their resistance to moisture and long-term use. The collection is complemented by practical accessories including LED lanterns, insulated baskets and hats, all designed to meet the needs of outdoor living.

Evoking nature, functional in the home

All products are designed to be easily portable and to enhance a sense of relaxation and familiarity in nature, while also being equally functional for use within the home. Earth tones and a simple design approach create a balanced aesthetic that adapts easily to different environments and uses.

The collection has been created by designers Darja Nordberg and Ola Wihlborg from IKEA Sweden, who focused on developing products that encourage daily contact with nature, combining practicality, simplicity and functional design.

The new SOLUPPGÅNG collection reminds us that relaxation does not require planning or distance – only a small pause during the day. Through versatile and stylish solutions, it highlights the importance of small moments of relaxation that make everyday life more enjoyable, both inside and outside the home.

Find the new SOLUPPGÅNG collection at the IKEA Nicosia store.

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