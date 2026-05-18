XeniArtSpace presents “Women in Focus”, a major exhibition dedicated to the representation of women in 20th-century photography, exploring the female form through the lens of some of the most significant and iconic photographers of the medium.

The visual narrative of Women in Focus unfolds as a journey through the history of image, desire, identity and femininity. Through the lens of legendary photographers, Woman is revealed as muse, symbol, strength, mystery and cultural imprint, captured in extraordinary works that shaped contemporary visual culture.

The female form is not merely portrayed as a subject, but as a timeless source of inspiration and a reflection of an entire era. The exhibition brings together a compelling collection of images that left an indelible mark on the history of photography: the seductive boldness and unmistakable gaze of Helmut Newton; the refined, timeless elegance of Richard Avedon and Irving Penn; the poetic immediacy of Henri Cartier-Bresson; the aristocratic sophistication of Horst P. Horst and Cecil Beaton.

This visual ode to femininity also features works by celebrated artists Ruth Bernhard, Flor Garduño, Robert Mapplethorpe, Terence Donovan, Rudolf Koppitz and Sebastião Salgado, each of whom redefined the relationship between image and emotion.

The exhibition was born of the desire to reconnect with images that transcend aesthetic value and become carriers of memory, identity and cultural expression, creating a deeply personal dialogue between the artwork and the viewer.

Collector Vadim Levin and XeniArtSpace Founder Xenia Kulbachevskaya

All works are drawn from the collection of Vadim Levin, one of the most dedicated and visionary collectors of 20th-century photography. A photographer, author and researcher, Levin has devoted his life to preserving and advancing the global legacy of the great masters of photography.

Curator, Collector and Founder of XeniArtSpace, Xenia Kulbachevskaya, notes that the woman of the 20th century was never a static image. “She embodied mystery, strength, desire, freedom and the reflection of an entire era,” noted Kulbachevskaya. “Through the lens of the great masters, Woman transforms into a muse, a provocation and a mirror of society.”

Curator, Collector and Founder of XeniArtSpace, Xenia Kulbachevskaya

She added: “What fascinates me about these photographs is that they still have a voice; they continue to evoke emotion, thought and silent intensity. Each work seems to carry its own story, allowing the viewer not simply to observe but to connect personally with the image.”

XeniArtSpace invites the public to experience “Women in Focus”, a rare encounter with the titans of photography whose images continue to define beauty and contemporary visual expression.

The exhibition contains nude photography and is intended for audiences aged 16 and over.

‘Women in Focus’

Exhibition venue: XeniArtSpace | Trilogy Plaza Limassol

XeniArtSpace | Trilogy Plaza Limassol Exhibition duration: May 13 – September 19, 2026

May 13 – September 19, 2026 Viewing hours: Wednesday-Friday: 4-8pm | Saturday: 12-5pm

Wednesday-Friday: 4-8pm | Saturday: 12-5pm Admission: Free

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