Far-right party Elam has reported new incidents of vandalism targeting its campaign materials and candidate offices, alleging that the actions attempt to undermine the party ahead of the parliamentary elections on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the party said that “attacks on candidate headquarters were recorded, as well as vandalism of signs of both the party and its candidates”, adding that accompanying photographic material “speaks for itself”.

The party described the incidents as politically motivated and referred to what it called “fascist behaviour”, claiming the aim was to silence its message during the final stages of the campaign period.

Elam questioned the response of public figures and commentators who have criticised the party in recent months, asking what their reaction would be “if corresponding actions were directed against them”.

The statement also rejected suggestions that its rhetoric contributes to tensions, arguing that criticism of its positions has been used to justify hostility towards its campaign activity.

Elam said the incidents would not disrupt its election effort, stating that its message “reaches more and more people every day” and attributing the actions to “panic” ahead of the vote.

The party called on police to investigate the reported vandalism and to identify those responsible, urging authorities to ensure accountability for the incidents.