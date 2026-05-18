Investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc on Monday announced that it completed the repurchase of 6,880 of its own shares through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Limited (CISCO) during a trading session on May 15.

During the trading session, the company absorbed several blocks of shares from the secondary market, securing all 6,880 shares at a uniform price of €1.545 per share.

The largest individual transaction of the day involved the acquisition of 3,677 shares, followed by a secondary block of 979 shares.

Other smaller transactions completed during the session included blocks of 949 shares, 475 shares, 388 shares, 263 shares and a final smaller lot of 149 shares.

The share buyback was executed in strict compliance with the relevant regulatory frameworks of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the regulatory circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The board of directors moved forward with the transaction following a specific authorisation granted during the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.