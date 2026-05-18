Located in the renowned wine-producing region of Paphos, where the rhythm of life has long been shaped by the vine, Minthis and SPM Family Office invite guests on Sunday, May 31, 2026 to experience an evening celebrating Cyprus’ rich wine culture, storytelling and heritage in a setting deeply connected to the land.

Hosted by Minthis in collaboration with SPM Family Office, the event brings together a curated circle of guests for an exclusive private screening and wine festival experience that reflects the enduring relationship between land, culture, taste and tradition.

Wine experience

Throughout the evening, guests will have the opportunity to meet distinguished wine producers from across Cyprus, enjoy a curated selection of regional wines and discover the craftsmanship and heritage behind one of the world’s oldest winemaking traditions.

The experience will culminate in an exclusive private screening of That’s Wine! at 7.30pm.

About ‘That’s Wine!’

A documentary about land, time and taste.

Presented in collaboration with SPM Family Office and producer Serge Polivar, That’s Wine! is an internationally recognised and award-winning documentary series exploring the cultural origins and heritage of winemaking across the Eastern Mediterranean and surrounding regions.

Celebrated for its storytelling and emotional connection to heritage, the series reflects the timeless relationship between people, land and wine. The production has been featured at international film festivals including the Cyprus International Film Festival, Chania Film Festival and the MOST Wine International Film Festival, and has received a Telly Award. The series is distributed globally across major streaming platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Roku and Cosmote TV.

Watch the trailer below:

Event details

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Location: Minthis resort

Minthis resort Wine tasting: 6pm, at the Plateia

6pm, at the Plateia Exclusive private screening: 7.30pm, at the Amphitheatre

7.30pm, at the Amphitheatre Open to the general public

For more information, please visit: https://thatswine.site/winefestival

Contact details